Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care gift set, razors, more

9to5Toys Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to *42% off* Gillette and Venus razors, refills, shaving cream, and more. One standout here that would make for a great gift is the King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Care Set at *$23.83 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 and currently fetching $39 direct from Gillette, today’s offer is at least 30% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This gift set includes transparent shave gel, 99% plant-based beard oil, and an 11-ounce bottle of beard wash. Everything is lightly scented with bergamot, geranium, and Cedar wood. Rated 4+ stars. More Gillette Black Friday deals below. 

Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Black Friday: Amazon workers in Germany go on strike over working conditions

Black Friday: Amazon workers in Germany go on strike over working conditions 01:40

 Around 2,500 Amazon workers across the country are predicted to take part in walkouts, according to the union Ver.di.

