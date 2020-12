You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Christmas Surprise Movie - Wendy Raquel Robinson, Keesha Sharp, Katelynn Bennett



A Christmas Surprise Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - Plot synopsis: A businesswoman gets a Christmas surprise when her daughter comes home for the holidays and reveals she’s.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:00 Published 13 hours ago The Christmas Lottery Movie - Asia’h Epperson, Brave Williams, Candiace Basset, Kay-Megan Washington, Reginald VelJohnson



The Christmas Lottery Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - Plot synopsis: When a family wins the lottery but loses the winning ticket, they must put aside their differences to find the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:59 Published 13 hours ago Tampa Bay Christmas tree vendors see highest demand in decades



Getting into the holiday spirit! Christmas tree stands are slammed on both sides of the bay. Some vendors tell ABC Action News they’re seeing the highest demand in 30 years. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:38 Published 20 hours ago