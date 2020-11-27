Global  
 

Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale cuts extra 25% off your purchase: Nike, more

9to5Toys Friday, 27 November 2020
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale takes *25% off* your purchase with deals on Nike, The North Face, adidas, New Balance, and many more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you have a golfer on your Christmas list, the Nike Flat Front Pants are a great option. This style is priced at $60, which is $20 off the original rate. These pants were made to help your golf swing with breathable and sweat-wicking fabric that’s infused with stretch to move with you. They’re available in four versatile color options and feature a Nike logo on the back pocket that’s stylish. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Oneida Project Black Friday sale a drive-thru this year

 The Oneida Project has selected eligible people to shop at its reduced price Black Friday sale this year, which is now a drive-thru event.

Black Friday starts off slower than usual in Overland Park

The coronavirus pandemic forced retailers and shoppers to make changes to the traditional Black Friday shopping event.

Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale

According to Allure, Fenty Beauty has upped the ante for their 2020 Black Friday Sale. The makeup line, owned by superstar Rihanna, will offer a 30% discount on all items feature on the Fenty Beauty..

How The Pandemic Is Changing Black Friday

The pandemic has changed how retailers operate on Black Friday. According to CNN Business, over 50% of customers feel anxious about being in brick and mortar location during the holiday. They..

