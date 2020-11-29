This week’s top stories: More Apple Silicon tidbits, Apple Watch redesign rumors, iOS 15, more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Deadliest Anime Killstreaks



They're on a bloody roll! Join Ashley as he counts down the times in anime where a character racked up an impressive kill count in such a short amount of time Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:35 Published 16 hours ago Top 10 Most Powerful Anime Fusions



One plus one equals...one? Join Ashley as he counts down the anime characters born from fusing two souls together. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:35 Published 2 days ago ABC 10News at 5PM Top Stories



ABC 10News at 5 PM Top Stories for Nov. 25, 2020. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 14:45 Published 3 days ago