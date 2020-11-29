Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for gifting

9to5Toys Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for giftingToday only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering *up to 50% off* Diamond and Gemstone Jewelry from The Diamond Channel, Parade of Jewels, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Diamond Channel’s Diamond Stud Earrings for *$101.99*. These diamond earrings are regularly priced at $170 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in six months. This style is timeless and a piece of jewelry she will be grabbing for years to come. They will also pair with any outfit and the screw on backing makes the secure on your ears. You can choose from a yellow or white coloring and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Amazon Chops Prices On Kindles For Black Friday

Amazon Chops Prices On Kindles For Black Friday 00:41

 According to Business Insider, during their Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering huge deals on every ereader in the Kindle line. This includes: -Save $30 on the Kindle Kids Edition. It's now $80, marked down from $110. It comes with a protective cover and one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans are trying to 'out-gift' their circle of loved ones this year [Video]

Majority of Americans are trying to 'out-gift' their circle of loved ones this year

Six in 10 Americans admit they see gift-giving as a competition — and they're trying to "out-gift" their circle of loved ones, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed sibling..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Amazon Reduces Size Of Delivery Drone Team [Video]

Amazon Reduces Size Of Delivery Drone Team

Amazon Reduces Size Of Delivery Drone Team

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
Amazon Rumored To Be Laying Off [Video]

Amazon Rumored To Be Laying Off

Business Insider and the Financial Times are reporting that Amazon is laying off dozens of R&D and manufacturing staff. The staff are working on delivery drone service Amazon Prime Air. The company..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published