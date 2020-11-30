Motorola prepares to launch Moto G 5G in India today: Specs and price

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G 5G in India today through a virtual event. The smartphone will go official at 12pm and will be available on Flipkart, as teased. Motorola is yet to reveal the sale details of the Moto G 5G. One of the key highlights of the Moto G 5G […]