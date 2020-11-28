Zappos ex-boss and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, dies after house fire

The founder of the wildly successful online shoe company Zappos has died. He was just 46 years old. According to Business Insider, Tony Hsieh died from injuries related to a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting. According to Business Insider, Hsieh was described as a visionary by many,...
A tribute honoring the memory of Tony Hsieh was unveiled Saturday night on the Fremont Street Experience canopy. The former chief executive of online shoe seller... WorldNews Also reported by •TechCrunch