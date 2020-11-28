Zappos ex-boss and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, dies after house fire

Wochit Tech - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dead At 46 00:34 The founder of the wildly successful online shoe company Zappos has died. He was just 46 years old. According to Business Insider, Tony Hsieh died from injuries related to a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting. According to Business Insider, Hsieh was described as a visionary by many,...