Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zappos ex-boss and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, dies after house fire

BBC News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tony Hsieh led online retailer Zappos, acquired by Amazon, and helped transform central Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dead At 46

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dead At 46 00:34

 The founder of the wildly successful online shoe company Zappos has died. He was just 46 years old. According to Business Insider, Tony Hsieh died from injuries related to a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting. According to Business Insider, Hsieh was described as a visionary by many,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Unique holiday gift trends for 2020 [Video]

Unique holiday gift trends for 2020

President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:34Published
Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team [Video]

Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
Nevada leaders, others react to death of Tony Hsieh [Video]

Nevada leaders, others react to death of Tony Hsieh

Several Nevada leaders are reacting to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh reported on Friday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Tony Hsieh, the ex-CEO of Zappos, has died aged 46 due to injuries sustained in a house fire

 'Visionary' entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, who has died in a house fire aged 46, formerly led the shoe and clothing retailer Zappos.
Business Insider Also reported by •Sky NewsWorldNewsUpworthyTechCrunchNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

Tony Hsieh honored on Fremont canopy in downtown Las Vegas

Tony Hsieh honored on Fremont canopy in downtown Las Vegas A tribute honoring the memory of Tony Hsieh was unveiled Saturday night on the Fremont Street Experience canopy. The former chief executive of online shoe seller...
WorldNews Also reported by •TechCrunch