Best Cyber Monday tech deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Our editors have been hard at work sifting through the Cyber Monday deals at all the major online retailers in order to curate a list of those that offer the best value. We'll be updating our recommendations as new deals surface, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.



*Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday shopping tips*



· Deals can expire before their slated end time if quantities run out, so don’t wait too long if something appeals to you.

· To qualify for Amazon’s Prime deals, you can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you haven’t already done so in the past.

· Newegg has a new policy for Black Friday 2020: Select items qualify for an automatic refund if the price drops further between now and the end of the month.

· Some retailers offer free 2-day shipping through ShopRunner, which many credit cards offer as a free perk. You can also sign up for a 1-year trial through PayPal.

· Using PayPal for online purchases? Sign up for the company’s free return program, which foots the bill for return shipping on up to 12 purchases.



*TVs, soundbars, and media streamers*



Amazon



See our complete list of the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, soundbars, media streamers, and more.



To read this article in full, please click here