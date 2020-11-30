Save up to 28% on WD USB 3.0 portable and desktop storage from $42 for Cyber Monday Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday DealZone, B&H is discounting a selection of Western Digital storage headlined by My Passport 4TB USB 3.2 Portable Hard Drive at *$98.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $120, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, marks the third-best price to date, and comes within $1 of the Amazon low. Delivering 4TB of portable storage, WD’s My Passport drive packs USB 3.2 connectivity for upwards of 5Gb/s transfers. There’s also a compact form-factor that won’t take up too much room on your desk or in a backpack that comes in your choice of several colors. A 3-year warranty completes the package. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



