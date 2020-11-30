Censorship or conspiracy theory? Trump supporters say Facebook and Twitter censor them but conservatives still rule social media

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicki Minaj shares snippet of son's voice in sweet social media clip



Nicki Minaj offered a rare glimpse into her life as a new mum as she shared a snippet of her son's voice online. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 19 hours ago Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers Through Social Media



A family in Florida was scammed by an ad they saw on Facebook for a giant, three-foot dinosaur toy. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:07 Published 1 day ago Despite Arizona officially certifying results for Biden, Trump supporters gather in protest in Phoenix



Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix, Arizona where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago