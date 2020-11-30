Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Censorship or conspiracy theory? Trump supporters say Facebook and Twitter censor them but conservatives still rule social media

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Trump supporters say Facebook and Twitter censored them to tip the election to Joe Biden yet research shows conservative content rules social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump supporters gather outside hearing on election integrity in Phoenix

Trump supporters gather outside hearing on election integrity in Phoenix 00:34

 Hundreds of president Donald Trump supporters gathered outside the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj shares snippet of son's voice in sweet social media clip [Video]

Nicki Minaj shares snippet of son's voice in sweet social media clip

Nicki Minaj offered a rare glimpse into her life as a new mum as she shared a snippet of her son's voice online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers Through Social Media [Video]

Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers Through Social Media

A family in Florida was scammed by an ad they saw on Facebook for a giant, three-foot dinosaur toy.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:07Published
Despite Arizona officially certifying results for Biden, Trump supporters gather in protest in Phoenix [Video]

Despite Arizona officially certifying results for Biden, Trump supporters gather in protest in Phoenix

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix, Arizona where Trump's legal team held a meeting with Arizona legislators on Monday, November 30.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published