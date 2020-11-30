The Morning After: Microsoft tries to kill the pointless work meeting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Microsoft, Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads



Tech companies Microsoft and Apple are working together to make the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers work on iPhones and iPads. According to The Verge, Currently, the new controllers are not.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 1 week ago Surface Laptop Go review: A solid starter PC -- with limits



Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is the newest in their smaller, cheaper "Go" line. The Surface Laptop is impressively light, though this is partly due to a plastic base. It feel sturdy, but less premium.. Credit: engadget Duration: 13:06 Published on October 14, 2020 Microsoft Extends Permanent Work From Home



Microsoft Extends Permanent Work From Home Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:29 Published on October 9, 2020