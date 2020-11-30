Global  
 

The Morning After: Microsoft tries to kill the pointless work meeting

engadget Monday, 30 November 2020
Back from a long weekend and dreading the run of video conference calls in your workweek? Microsoft has an idea to reduce those unnecessary meetings by scoring them on body language, facial expressions, the number of attendees and even ambient condit...
