Moderna claims 94% efficacy for COVID-19 vaccine, will ask FDA for emergency use authorization today
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Drugmaker Moderna has completed its initial efficacy analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine from the drug’s Phase 3 clinical study, and determined that it was 94.1% effective in preventing people from contracting COVID-19 across 196 confirmed cases from among 30,000 participants in the study. Moderna also found that it was 100% effective in preventing severe cases […]
Serum Institute India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to vaccine lab in Pune. Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Minister's knowledge about vaccines and..
