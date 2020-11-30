Global  
 

Moderna claims 94% efficacy for COVID-19 vaccine, will ask FDA for emergency use authorization today

TechCrunch Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Drugmaker Moderna has completed its initial efficacy analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine from the drug’s Phase 3 clinical study, and determined that it was 94.1% effective in preventing people from contracting COVID-19 across 196 confirmed cases from among 30,000 participants in the study. Moderna also found that it was 100% effective in preventing severe cases […]
