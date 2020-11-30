Global  
 

ServiceNow is acquiring Element AI, the Canadian startup building AI services for enterprises

TechCrunch Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
ServiceNow, the cloud-based IT services company, is making a significant acquisition today to fill out its longer-term strategy to be a big player in the worlds of automation and artificial intelligence for enterprises. It is acquiring Element AI, a startup out of Canada. Founded by AI pioneers and backed by some of the world’s biggest […]
