Guggenheim says it could invest up to $530 million in a bitcoin trust as the cryptocurrency flirts with new record highs
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Bitcoin climbed back above $19,000 after falling through last week. The cryptocurrency would need to trade above $19,783.06 to post a new record high.
Bitcoin climbed back above $19,000 after falling through last week. The cryptocurrency would need to trade above $19,783.06 to post a new record high.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources