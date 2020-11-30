Walker Edison and Zinus bed frame discounts kick off from $116 (Up to 31% off)
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Today at Amazon we’ve spotted the a variety of Walker Edison and Zinus bed frames discounted *as low as $116*. Our top pick happens to be the Zinus Tricia King Bed Frame at *$240 shipped*. That’s $110 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This expansive bed frame is ready to uphold a king-size mattress. Sturdy wood slats are used throughout, allowing you to sidestep the need for a box spring. Once assembled this unit measures 80-inches deep by 76-inches wide and weighs in at 64.5-pounds. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed frames *up to 31% off*.
This girl was sleeping peacefully in her bed when her prankster friend entered the scene wearing a scary mask and holding a knife. He crept towards the bed slowly, waking her up. The girl scream, terrified of the scary-looking stranger until she realized it was a prank. She looked a bit miffed, but...