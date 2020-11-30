Braun, Gillette, and Venus deals from $7.50: Beard kit gift sets, razors, epilators, more
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to *43% off* Braun, Gillette, and Venus shavers and razors. You can score the King C. Gillette Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit for *$49.99 shipped*. Regularly $75, and not to be confused with the basic version we posted for Black Friday, this is $25 or 33% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. Including a single blade razor, beard and face wash, beard balm, shave gel, and oil, this is a great little gift set to consider. The razor itself features a double-edge safety design made of stainless steel and the whole thing ships in a gift box. Rated 4+ stars. More Braun, Gillette, and Venus Cyber Monday deals below.
Since over half (55%) say 2020 was the worst year of their lives, Americans are holding their loved ones tighter as they look to close out the year with a sense of optimism, according to new research.A..