All major battleground states in the 2020 election officially finalize their results, cementing Biden's victory in the presidential race

Business Insider Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Certifications have affirmed Biden's victory after four weeks of lawsuits, recounts, and baseless claims of fraud from Trump and his allies.
