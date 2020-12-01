Nintendo Switch update lets you share screenshots to your phone or PC
Nintendo has released a new firmware update for the Switch, and for once it actually adds some features to the console’s barebones OS.
The biggest one is a new way to share screenshots and videos directly to your smartphone by scanning a QR code. The process is a little awkward, but it definitely beats the previous method of uploading everything to Twitter or Facebook first.
Here’s how it works:
With the new system update on #NintendoSwitch, you are now able to wirelessly transfer photos and videos from your Nintendo Switch to a smartphone for easier sharing!https://t.co/FHsNV9djsE pic.twitter.com/unXPYkNej1
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 1, 2020
You can also now copy screenshots and videos to your PC over USB.
