Nintendo Switch update lets you share screenshots to your phone or PC

Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions



Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the national interest to vote down the measures at a time when the virus continued to represent a "significant risk". Despite some Conservative backbenchers opposing the plans the vote is still expected to pass. Report by Etemadil.

