Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
‘Tis the season for top 10 lists, so nearly every streaming service or content-hosting website will release its “best of” roundups between now and the end of the month. Spotify is one of the regulars, and as part of its annual Wrapped festivities, th...
‘Tis the season for top 10 lists, so nearly every streaming service or content-hosting website will release its “best of” roundups between now and the end of the month. Spotify is one of the regulars, and as part of its annual Wrapped festivities, th...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources