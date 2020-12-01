Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malwarebytes expands business protection for remote workers

betanews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Malwarebytes has announced updates to its business protection suite and industry partnerships which incorporate more features to help secure remote workers. New product features include the addition of Malwarebytes Brute Force Protection and Malwarebytes' next-generation scan and detection engine. The company has also announced a partnership with cyber insurance provider, Coalition to offer a combined solution of endpoint security and cyber insurance to protect organizations from cyberthreats. By detecting high volumes of invalid login attempts, Brute Force Protection blocks intrusion attacks targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) connections on Windows workstations and servers. Managed through the Malwarebytes Nebula cloud platform, this… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moving America: COVID-19 and the Future of Work [Video]

Moving America: COVID-19 and the Future of Work

The COVID-19 pandemic has people around the world adapting to a new normal. Massive shutdowns and more work-from-home policies has many Americans reimaging life as remote workers. In this episode, More..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 22:26Published
Americans working from home during 2020 reveal how their definition of a 'sick day' has changed [Video]

Americans working from home during 2020 reveal how their definition of a 'sick day' has changed

Sixty-six percent of Americans working from home believe taking sick days for anything less severe than COVID-19 would be looked down upon by their employer, according to new research.Moreover, three..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Remote Workers May Get Surprise State Tax [Video]

Remote Workers May Get Surprise State Tax

Remote Workers May Get Surprise State Tax

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:25Published