Malwarebytes expands business protection for remote workers
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Malwarebytes has announced updates to its business protection suite and industry partnerships which incorporate more features to help secure remote workers. New product features include the addition of Malwarebytes Brute Force Protection and Malwarebytes' next-generation scan and detection engine. The company has also announced a partnership with cyber insurance provider, Coalition to offer a combined solution of endpoint security and cyber insurance to protect organizations from cyberthreats. By detecting high volumes of invalid login attempts, Brute Force Protection blocks intrusion attacks targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) connections on Windows workstations and servers. Managed through the Malwarebytes Nebula cloud platform, this… [Continue Reading]
