BlackBerry shares rocket upwards on AWS deal to integrate sensor data in vehicles Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BlackBerry shares shot up in early trading on news that the company will partner with Amazon Web Services to jointly develop and market its vehicle data integration and monitoring platform, IVY. BlackBerry stock was up 35% or $2.11 at the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

