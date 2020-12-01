LEGO’s 1,000-piece Harley-Davidson motorcycle sees rare discount to $65, more from $10 Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Harley-Davidson is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert Fat Boy Motorcycle set for* $64.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and marks the very first time we’ve seen this set on sale. This 1,023-piece creation brings one of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles into your collection. It measures over 12-inches long and manages to fit in quite a few details from the real world model like the signature dual exhaust pipes, teardrop fuel tank, and a speedometer piece. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look, and then head below for more LEGO deals from *$10*.



