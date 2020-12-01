Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LEGO’s 1,000-piece Harley-Davidson motorcycle sees rare discount to $65, more from $10

9to5Toys Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Harley-Davidson is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert Fat Boy Motorcycle set for* $64.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and marks the very first time we’ve seen this set on sale. This 1,023-piece creation brings one of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles into your collection. It measures over 12-inches long and manages to fit in quite a few details from the real world model like the signature dual exhaust pipes, teardrop fuel tank, and a speedometer piece. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look, and then head below for more LEGO deals from *$10*.

Read more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Review, Part 2 [Video]

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Review, Part 2

After several weeks with the 2020 Harley Softail Standard, we make some key mods, adding a fairing, bar, and seat to address ergonomic and comfort shortcomings.

Credit: Cycle World Magazine     Duration: 01:38Published
Woolie’s Race Glide [Video]

Woolie’s Race Glide

Michael “Woolie” Woolaway converts a Harley-Davidson Road Glide to race in the King of the Baggers at Laguna Seca Raceway in central California.

Credit: Cycle World Magazine     Duration: 01:31Published
2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Review, Part 1 [Video]

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Review, Part 1

Harley’s 2020 Softail Standard, a mid-year addition to the Softail line, is essentially a lower-priced Street Bob, with all the pros and cons of that model.

Credit: Cycle World Magazine     Duration: 01:52Published