Walker Edison’s Asymmetrical TV Stand slides to $181 (Reg. $229), more pieces from $113 Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled some fresh Walker Edison furniture discounts *up to 32% off*. Headlining these deals is the Walker Edison Asymmetrical TV Stand at *$180.99 shipped*. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This standout TV stand has an asymmetrical layout that makes it a great way to modernize nearly any space. Cable management features are found throughout, making it a cinch to run cords throughout. The unit is made from solid pine and measures 23- by 60- by 15-inches. It’s ready to support up to 250-pounds of weight. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Walker Edison furniture piece on sale.



