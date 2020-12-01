Global  
 

Elon Musk says SpaceX will attempt uncrewed Mars flight in two years, human landing in four to six

TechCrunch Tuesday, 1 December 2020
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk was given an award from media giant Axel Springer on Tuesday, and he sat down to provide a wide-ranging interview that covered topics including space, Tesla, AI and even underpopulation. Musk addressed SpaceX’s Mars ambitions first, providing current timelines he’s working toward for reaching the red planet with SpaceX’s […]
