Elon Musk says SpaceX will attempt uncrewed Mars flight in two years, human landing in four to six
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk was given an award from media giant Axel Springer on Tuesday, and he sat down to provide a wide-ranging interview that covered topics including space, Tesla, AI and even underpopulation. Musk addressed SpaceX’s Mars ambitions first, providing current timelines he’s working toward for reaching the red planet with SpaceX’s […]
SpaceX; Mark Brake/Getty Images; Business Insider Elon Musk said Tuesday he is "highly confident" SpaceX will land humans on Mars in 2026 — two years later than he previously hoped. In 2017, Musk said that he wanted SpaceX to send unmanned ships to Mars in 2022, followed by a crewed mission two...
Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah..
After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough. According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas. Musk began..