The Mandalorian’s Clone Wars tie-in is the boost Disney Plus needed

The Verge Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Mandalorian’s Clone Wars tie-in is the boost Disney Plus neededThe Mandalorian’s second season is halfway done and, beyond The Child’s big name reveal, what’s become more apparent as the show goes on is how much it relies on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Audiences turning to The Clone Wars as a way to better understand what’s happening in The Mandalorian or refresh their memories makes sense, but the spike in Clone Wars viewership has an even bigger winner — Disney Plus.

*Spoilers below for **The Mandalorian** season 2, episode 5*

Like anything in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is rooted in deeper Star Wars lore. It was this week’s episode, however, and the appearance of Ahsoka Tano that finally convinced me to start Clone Wars. And based on data provided to The Verge by Parrot Analytics, I’m not...
