Apple Music subscribers once again criticize ‘Replay’ retrospective feature
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Apple Music is right now on Twitter trends, but the reason behind this is not the best. Apple’s streaming platform has been criticized by users due to the “Replay” retrospective feature after Spotify released its Wrapped 2020 retrospective.
