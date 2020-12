Zoom and Among Us dominate Apple’s most downloaded charts in 2020

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

2020 was a year when people around the world were forced to find new ways to connect, and that trend is clearly visible when you look at the most downloaded apps on Apple hardware. Today the company revealed the most popular apps on its platforms for the year, and two names in particular stand out: video chat tool Zoom and social game Among Us, which were the top free app and game on both the iPhone and iPad.Neither name should be a big surprise. Despite launching in 2018, Among Us has become arguably the biggest game of 2020, regularly topping Twitch charts and even luring politicians to the world of streaming. The mobile version is particularly popular since it’s free to download. Similarly, Zoom has seen massive growth as it became a...