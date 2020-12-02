Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zoom and Among Us dominate Apple’s most downloaded charts in 2020

The Verge Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Zoom and Among Us dominate Apple’s most downloaded charts in 20202020 was a year when people around the world were forced to find new ways to connect, and that trend is clearly visible when you look at the most downloaded apps on Apple hardware. Today the company revealed the most popular apps on its platforms for the year, and two names in particular stand out: video chat tool Zoom and social game Among Us, which were the top free app and game on both the iPhone and iPad.

Neither name should be a big surprise. Despite launching in 2018, Among Us has become arguably the biggest game of 2020, regularly topping Twitch charts and even luring politicians to the world of streaming. The mobile version is particularly popular since it’s free to download. Similarly, Zoom has seen massive growth as it became a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

'One uses Cisco' - Queen offers glimpse into her video chat setup

 Queen Elizabeth II is not on a Zoom freebie account, going by a photo posted to the Royal household's official Twitter account.It shows the 94-year-old monarch..
New Zealand Herald

Ho! Ho! Ho! COVID can't keep Santa Claus down

 Not even a pandemic could prevent Jolly St. Nick from completing his Christmas rounds. Thanks to his technologically-challenged elves, Santa will do thousands of..
CBS News

Future Zoom users will be able to smell the virtual coffee

 Zoom boss Eric Yuan predicts that artificial intelligence will bring physical sensations to video meetings.
BBC News

Apple's most downloaded app: Zoom Cloud Meeting ranks No. 1 for iPhone, iPad in 2020

 Zoom, which changed the way we work and learn from home, is Apple's most downloaded iPhone and iPad app of the year. TikTok is the runner-up.
USATODAY.com

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

You can now use Waze on CarPlay’s home screen instead of flipping between apps while driving

 If you use Waze and ever needed to take your eyes off the road to control your music alongside your maps, a new update is starting to roll out that should let..
The Verge

Apple and Google’s COVID contact tracing tech is finally coming to their home state of California

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

After a month of testing on university campuses, California’s governor just announced that the state is..
The Verge

Google adds Apple Music support to Assistant smart speakers and displays

 Nest Audio smart speaker | Photo: Dan Seifert / The Verge

Google has announced that Apple Music is now available on smart speakers and displays that..
The Verge
Apple Working On 32-Core Processor [Video]

Apple Working On 32-Core Processor

Apple Working On 32-Core Processor

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published
Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon [Video]

Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Twitch (service) Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary

December’s Cardinals vs. 49ers game will skip national TV for Prime Video and Twitch

 Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

On December 26th, the Arizona Cardinals / San Francisco 49ers game will skip national television networks..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Shabana Azmi has a new fitness mantra - Work, Eat, Sleep, repeat!

 Shabana Azmi shared her formula for staying fit while shooting in Budapest for Steven Spielberg's Halo. The veteran actor has been feasting on jalapeno and...
Mid-Day

Space Cockpit a new way to visualize space operations

Space Cockpit a new way to visualize space operations Washington DC (AFNS) Dec 07, 2020 United States Space Force surpassed another milestone when it marked the one-year operational anniversary of the Space...
Space Daily Also reported by •Science Daily

Terry Crews Streamed a Video Game and the Internet Asked ‘What Timeline Are We Living In?’

Terry Crews Streamed a Video Game and the Internet Asked ‘What Timeline Are We Living In?’ Terry Crews is just like all of us who are trying to get through 2020 by virtually connecting with those around us. The “America’s Got Talent” host is...
The Wrap Also reported by •The Verge