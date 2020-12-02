Zoom and Among Us dominate Apple’s most downloaded charts in 2020
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
2020 was a year when people around the world were forced to find new ways to connect, and that trend is clearly visible when you look at the most downloaded apps on Apple hardware. Today the company revealed the most popular apps on its platforms for the year, and two names in particular stand out: video chat tool Zoom and social game Among Us, which were the top free app and game on both the iPhone and iPad.
Neither name should be a big surprise. Despite launching in 2018, Among Us has become arguably the biggest game of 2020, regularly topping Twitch charts and even luring politicians to the world of streaming. The mobile version is particularly popular since it’s free to download. Similarly, Zoom has seen massive growth as it became a...
2020 was a year when people around the world were forced to find new ways to connect, and that trend is clearly visible when you look at the most downloaded apps on Apple hardware. Today the company revealed the most popular apps on its platforms for the year, and two names in particular stand out: video chat tool Zoom and social game Among Us, which were the top free app and game on both the iPhone and iPad.
Neither name should be a big surprise. Despite launching in 2018, Among Us has become arguably the biggest game of 2020, regularly topping Twitch charts and even luring politicians to the world of streaming. The mobile version is particularly popular since it’s free to download. Similarly, Zoom has seen massive growth as it became a...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zoom Video Communications American video communications company
'One uses Cisco' - Queen offers glimpse into her video chat setupQueen Elizabeth II is not on a Zoom freebie account, going by a photo posted to the Royal household's official Twitter account.It shows the 94-year-old monarch..
New Zealand Herald
Ho! Ho! Ho! COVID can't keep Santa Claus downNot even a pandemic could prevent Jolly St. Nick from completing his Christmas rounds. Thanks to his technologically-challenged elves, Santa will do thousands of..
CBS News
Future Zoom users will be able to smell the virtual coffeeZoom boss Eric Yuan predicts that artificial intelligence will bring physical sensations to video meetings.
BBC News
Apple's most downloaded app: Zoom Cloud Meeting ranks No. 1 for iPhone, iPad in 2020Zoom, which changed the way we work and learn from home, is Apple's most downloaded iPhone and iPad app of the year. TikTok is the runner-up.
USATODAY.com
Apple Inc. American technology company
You can now use Waze on CarPlay’s home screen instead of flipping between apps while drivingIf you use Waze and ever needed to take your eyes off the road to control your music alongside your maps, a new update is starting to roll out that should let..
The Verge
Apple and Google’s COVID contact tracing tech is finally coming to their home state of CaliforniaIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
After a month of testing on university campuses, California’s governor just announced that the state is..
The Verge
Google adds Apple Music support to Assistant smart speakers and displaysNest Audio smart speaker | Photo: Dan Seifert / The Verge
Google has announced that Apple Music is now available on smart speakers and displays that..
The Verge
Apple Working On 32-Core Processor
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28Published
Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary
December’s Cardinals vs. 49ers game will skip national TV for Prime Video and TwitchPhoto by Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images
On December 26th, the Arizona Cardinals / San Francisco 49ers game will skip national television networks..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources