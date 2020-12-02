Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Google Pixel 4A – Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

BGR India Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Google also recently launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Plans to Sidestep Egypt by Running New Cable Over Israel [Video]

Google Plans to Sidestep Egypt by Running New Cable Over Israel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Because of political conflicts in the Middle East, almost all of the Internet traffic between Europe and India currently goes through the region's one relatively neutral..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:01Published
Google Pay's old application, website to lose payment features in America in January [Video]

Google Pay's old application, website to lose payment features in America in January

Google on Tuesday (local time) said that its payments application Google Pay's iOS, and Android applications along with its website version are set to lose their payment features in America. According..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Fitbit adds Google Assistant support to smartwatches [Video]

Fitbit adds Google Assistant support to smartwatches

Fitbit on Thursday rolled out a new feature that provides Google assistant support to Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches in the US. According to the Verge, Fitbit OS 5.1 also adds new blood oxygen..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Oppo Find X2 – Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

 Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes in...
BGR India