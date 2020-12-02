Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs for the year
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () The year has been a rollercoaster ride for each one of us, all thanks to the pandemic and deadly COVID-19 virus that doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While the year comes to an end, global music streaming platform Spotify has announced the 2020 version of Spotify Wrapped for most users across the globe, which […]
Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists.
"2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the..