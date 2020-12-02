My return to ‘No Man’s Sky’ was a reminder of death and the void Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

I turned 36 in October, and one of my birthday gifts was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remastered. It was a game I was good at as a kid, and loved playing, despite my total disinterest in skating in the real world. But, for whatever reason, the mu... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

