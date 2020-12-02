Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

My return to ‘No Man’s Sky’ was a reminder of death and the void

engadget Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
I turned 36 in October, and one of my birthday gifts was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remastered. It was a game I was good at as a kid, and loved playing, despite my total disinterest in skating in the real world. But, for whatever reason, the mu...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like