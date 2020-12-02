Red Cross leader urged countries to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, which he called a 'parallel pandemic' to the disease
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, urged countries to address fake COVID-19 claims.
