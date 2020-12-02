Red Cross leader urged countries to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, which he called a 'parallel pandemic' to the disease

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study: COVID May Have Been In Massachusetts Earlier Than January



WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:21 Published 6 hours ago Salvation Army reports 155% increase in need due to COVID-19 pandemic



Salvation Army: 155% increase in need due to COVID-19 Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:51 Published 13 hours ago COVID-19 Antibodies Found In US Blood Samples From Early January 2020



The coronavirus was likely in the U.S. as early as mid-December 2019. This is roughly a month before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed. A study was taken of blood samples from 7,389 routine.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 14 hours ago