Add three Apple Watch bands to your new device for just $7.50

9to5Toys Wednesday, 2 December 2020
RIMDON (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch Sport Bands for *$7.38 Prime shipped*. That’s down from the usual $13 going rate and a new all-time low. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. If you’re giving an Apple Watch as a gift this holiday season, consider snagging this bundle as a supplement or a fun stocking stuffer. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 8,800 Amazon reviewers.



Verizon Features New 'Care Smart Watch'

Verizon Features New 'Care Smart Watch'

 Here's a look at the new Verizon Care Smart Watch, which makes a great tech gift for seniors this holiday season.

