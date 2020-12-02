Global  
 

Amazon offers its in-house brands from $7: Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Amazon is currently offering *up to 40% off* its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. Our top pick from this sale is the Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Shirt for *$17.99*. Regularly this shirt is priced at $25 and that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in six months. This shirt is available in several color options and can be layered seamlessly under vests or jackets alike. It’s also a timeless piece you can style for years and the material is wrinkle-free to help keep you polished throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

 JUST IN: Amazon is bringing more than 2,000 new jobs to Nevada. The company is planning to build eight new buildings across the state to support its customer fulfillment and delivery operations. Jobs at Amazon pay a minimum of $15 an hour along with comprehensive benefits starting on the first day.

