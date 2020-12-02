Put Baby Yoda on your wrist with Vodafone and Disney’s Neo smartwatch
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Image: Vodafone
European mobile carrier Vodafone has partnered with Disney to launch a new wearable for kids called the Neo. Vodafone says the Neo combines its technological capabilities with Disney’s entertainment chops to offer a wearable that gives kids a sense of independence while letting parents stay in contact.
The Neo’s most notable feature is its Disney branding. The Yves Béhar-designed watch lets kids choose from a collection of “Sidekicks” that will hang out on the main clock screen, including The Child / Baby Yoda / Grogu from The Mandalorian, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, and Minnie Mouse. Vodafone says the Sidekicks will animate throughout the day, and the company plans to add more characters over time at no additional cost.
Image: Vodafone
