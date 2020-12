Put Baby Yoda on your wrist with Vodafone and Disney’s Neo smartwatch

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 minute ago )

Vodafone European mobile carrier Vodafone has partnered with Disney to launch a new wearable for kids called the Neo. Vodafone says the Neo combines its technological capabilities with Disney's entertainment chops to offer a wearable that gives kids a sense of independence while letting parents stay in contact.The Neo's most notable feature is its Disney branding. The Yves Béhar -designed watch lets kids choose from a collection of "Sidekicks" that will hang out on the main clock screen, including The Child / Baby Yoda / Grogu from The Mandalorian, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, and Minnie Mouse . Vodafone says the Sidekicks will animate throughout the day, and the company plans to add more characters over time at no additional cost.