No Wi-Fi? No problem. Microsoft Surface Pro X with LTE is $999 (Reg. $1,300) Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X SQ1/8GB/256GB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE for *$999 shipped*. Matched at B&H. That’s $301 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the best price currently available. Surface Pro X blurs the line between tablet and laptop with a thin, lightweight form-factor that’s powered by an ARM processor. It measures a mere 7.3mm thick, and weighs just 1.7-pounds. This specific model boasts support for LTE, allowing you to easily add it to your carrier of choice and work while almost anywhere. Owners are bound to love its touch-enabled 13-inch PixelSense display especially given it’s edge-to-edge design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



