Verizon’s Galaxy S20 models are the first to get Android 11 and One UI 3.0
Photo by Brennan King / The Verg
Verizon revealed this morning that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup will be the first Samsung phones to receive Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.0 in the US, and now the software has already started trickling out to customers, according to Droid Life. One UI 3.0 has been in public beta for the last two months, but this marks the official release of the final software.
One UI 3.0 has the messaging, notifications and security features of Android 11, along with some add-ons specific to One UI. Samsung has added easier ways to access widgets, take screenshots, and double-tap the screen to put your phone to sleep, to name a few, but if you want a more exhaustive list of all of the One UI 3.0 changes, you can check out this roundup at Android...
Samsung Galaxy S20 Line of high-end Android smartphones by Samsung Electronics
The Verge American technology news and media website operated by Vox Media
