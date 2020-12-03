Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Verizon’s Galaxy S20 models are the first to get Android 11 and One UI 3.0

The Verge Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 models are the first to get Android 11 and One UI 3.0Photo by Brennan King / The Verg

Verizon revealed this morning that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup will be the first Samsung phones to receive Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.0 in the US, and now the software has already started trickling out to customers, according to Droid Life. One UI 3.0 has been in public beta for the last two months, but this marks the official release of the final software.

One UI 3.0 has the messaging, notifications and security features of Android 11, along with some add-ons specific to One UI. Samsung has added easier ways to access widgets, take screenshots, and double-tap the screen to put your phone to sleep, to name a few, but if you want a more exhaustive list of all of the One UI 3.0 changes, you can check out this roundup at Android...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Line of high-end Android smartphones by Samsung Electronics


The Verge The Verge American technology news and media website operated by Vox Media

WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings [Video]

WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings

In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced additional doodle wallpapers, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. Separate wallpapers can also be chosen for light and dark mode settings. WhatsApp is also making the default doodle wallpaper available in more colours. All wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as you desire. As per The Verge, Facebook is also improving sticker search allowing users to search and find their stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. However, the improvements will not work without some tweaks by the sticker creators.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

The Verge home tech holiday gift guide

 Cool stuff for the house and family
The Verge

The Verge gaming holiday gift guide 2020

 Exciting gifts for your favorite gamers
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parents of young kids say family has missed these milestone moments in person during the pandemic [Video]

Parents of young kids say family has missed these milestone moments in person during the pandemic

Four in five parents say their kids are going through milestone moments during quarantine and are heartbroken their loved ones can't be around for them, new research found.A study of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Baby sea turtle still attached to egg yolk [Video]

Baby sea turtle still attached to egg yolk

Sometimes, even when they are already as perfect as this little one, something happens that keeps sea turtle embryos from reaching that final stage of their development. Sometimes it can even be as..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:26Published
Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation [Video]

Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation

A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published