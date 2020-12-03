Global  
 

Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is back down to its Black Friday price

The Verge Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Photo by Avery White for The Verge

Some retailers are still shaking out a few remaining Cyber Monday deals, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Though, there are some new ones, too. That busy shopping weekend was undoubtedly the best time to get gifts at the lowest prices, but that’s not to say you’ve completely run out of chances. The deals below prove otherwise, and as we get closer to the holidays, we’ll be surfacing more and more deals on tech products that might be on your wishlist.

The 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is a treat if you want a lot of power in a compact machine. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal is back, once again knocking $250 off the high-end configuration with AMD’s capable and efficient Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, Nvidia’s RTX...
