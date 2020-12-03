Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is back down to its Black Friday price
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Photo by Avery White for The Verge
Some retailers are still shaking out a few remaining Cyber Monday deals, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Though, there are some new ones, too. That busy shopping weekend was undoubtedly the best time to get gifts at the lowest prices, but that’s not to say you’ve completely run out of chances. The deals below prove otherwise, and as we get closer to the holidays, we’ll be surfacing more and more deals on tech products that might be on your wishlist.
--------------------
*Tech*
The 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is a treat if you want a lot of power in a compact machine. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal is back, once again knocking $250 off the high-end configuration with AMD’s capable and efficient Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, Nvidia’s RTX...
Photo by Avery White for The Verge
Some retailers are still shaking out a few remaining Cyber Monday deals, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Though, there are some new ones, too. That busy shopping weekend was undoubtedly the best time to get gifts at the lowest prices, but that’s not to say you’ve completely run out of chances. The deals below prove otherwise, and as we get closer to the holidays, we’ll be surfacing more and more deals on tech products that might be on your wishlist.
--------------------
*Tech*
The 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is a treat if you want a lot of power in a compact machine. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal is back, once again knocking $250 off the high-end configuration with AMD’s capable and efficient Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, Nvidia’s RTX...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Black Friday (shopping) Name in the US for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day
You can get Super Mario Odyssey for free when you buy a Switch Pro controllerPhoto by James Bareham / The Verge
Just when you thought retailers had put up their best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart comes in..
The Verge
Black Friday slumps, but some retailers are OK with that: Earlier deals, Cyber Monday come to the rescueOnline sales soared during the Black Friday shopping season, but real-life foot traffic plummeted due to pandemic fears. Can retailers make it?
USATODAY.com
Cyber Monday to be biggest in U.S. history
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:16Published
FBI posts decline in Black Friday gun checks; still the fourth-largest one-day total everThe FBI posted a nearly 8% decline from 2019 in background checks for Black Friday gun purchases, but it's still the fourth-largest one day total on..
USATODAY.com
Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer
Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo SwitchPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
The Nintendo Switch, like everything else that can lighten the mood during this incredibly tough time, is..
The Verge
Cyber Monday 2020: The best deals you can get at Best Buy on TVs, appliances and moreBest Buy's Cyber Monday 2020 sale is here with big discount on robot vacuums, smart TVs, Nintendo Switch games, LG appliances and more.
USATODAY.com
Cyber Monday 2020: Shop the best deals from Kohl's, Best Buy, The Home Depot and moreThese Cyber Monday 2020 price drops on OLED TVs, Apple AirPods, power tools and more are some of the best we've seen—shop our top picks.
USATODAY.com
This 75-inch LG 4K TV is so cheap we had to check the price twiceBlack Friday is over, but there are still some Best Buy Black Friday deals that bargain hunters can explore, including offers for 4K TVs. One of these offers is..
WorldNews
Ryzen AMD brand for microprocessors
Advanced Micro Devices American multinational semiconductor company
Acer Aspire 5 review: a $549 laptop that doesn’t completely suckBut try to find an AMD model
The Verge
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 appear in leaked imagesSurface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8. | cozyplanes (Twitter)
Microsoft’s next Surface Pro 8 tablet and its upcoming Surface Laptop 4 have appeared in..
The Verge
Chip wars: AMD bulks up to battle Intel
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources