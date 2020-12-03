Global  
 

Amazon kid’s Book Box sub just went 45% off ahead of the holidays, now $11 for today only

9to5Toys Thursday, 3 December 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *45% off* its Book Box curated kid’s subscription. Regularly $20 per box, you can now score your first one at just *$11 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 45% off the usual price tag, just be sure to cancel it after the first one comes if you don’t want regular deliveries, as it will jump back up to $20 for the second box. Simply head over to this landing page and hit the “Get Started” button. You can then offer up some light details on the age group and frequency with which you want your boxes to come (every 1, 2, or 3 months), plus more. Each box contains two hardcover books or four board books. More details below. 

