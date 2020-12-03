Global  
 

Google wants to offer an audio version of every book using auto-generated narrators

9to5Google Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Today, only the top books get audio versions narrated by professionals given that recording is a time-consuming process that doesn’t necessarily scale to every published work. Google is now working on auto-generated narrators that turn any book into an audiobook. 

