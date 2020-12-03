Leather MacBook-ready messenger bags up to 42% off today with deals from $35 Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )





more… Today only, Woot is offering up to *42% off *highly-rated Estalon leather messenger bags. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the 15-inch Estalon Brown Leather Messenger Bag for *$34.99*. Originally $75, it typically sells for $60 at Amazon, is now 42% off the going rate, and at the lowest we can find. It features a padded 14-inch laptop compartment, bottom-mounted padding to protect your belongings, and a series of both external and internal pockets, including a pen holder and a RFID-blocked wallet compartment. Made of “full-grain cowhide leather,” it also has YKK zippers, brass fittings, and a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.more… 👓 View full article

