Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush now starts from $33 (Reg. $50) Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for *$34.99 shipped* when you clip the $5 on-page coupon. However, Target is now matching when you apply code *BRIGHT5* at checkout and RedCard holders can knock that total down to *$33.24 shipped*. Regularly $50, today’s offer is nearly 35% off, within a few bucks of the best Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. If you’re still on the hunt for an electric toothbrush gift, this might very well be it. Carrying stellar reviews from nearly 34,000 Amazon customers, this one has all of the most important features including smart timers and pressure sensors as well as brush replacement notifications, and 14-days of battery life on a single charge. More details below.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

