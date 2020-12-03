Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7/+ smart robotic vacuums at new lows from $399
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for *$599 shipped*. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Standout features on the Roomba i7+ enter in the form of an iAdapt 3.0 Navigation system with Imprint Smart Mapping, as well as a 3-stage suction system. You’ll also be able to command this robotic vacuum with Alexa or Assistant, and an included dirt disposal unit stores up to a month of debris to further automate the cleaning process. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more.
