Drone footage shows the shocking collapse of the Arecibo Observatory
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Today, the National Science Foundation (NSF) released shocking footage of the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The video, captured on December 1st, shows the moment when support cables snapped, causing the massive 900-ton structure suspended above Arecibo to fall onto the observatory’s iconic 1,000-foot-wide dish.
"“the drone operator was very adept to see what was happening.”"
The videos of the collapse were captured by a camera located in Arecibo’s Operations Control Center, as well as from a drone located above the platform at the time of collapse. The operator of the drone was able to adjust the drone camera once the platform started to fall and capture the moment of impact. NSF, which oversees Arecibo, had been...
Today, the National Science Foundation (NSF) released shocking footage of the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The video, captured on December 1st, shows the moment when support cables snapped, causing the massive 900-ton structure suspended above Arecibo to fall onto the observatory’s iconic 1,000-foot-wide dish.
"“the drone operator was very adept to see what was happening.”"
The videos of the collapse were captured by a camera located in Arecibo’s Operations Control Center, as well as from a drone located above the platform at the time of collapse. The operator of the drone was able to adjust the drone camera once the platform started to fall and capture the moment of impact. NSF, which oversees Arecibo, had been...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Science Foundation United States government agency
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapses as engineers fearedThe Arecibo Observatory prior to the collapse. The 900-ton platform suspended above the dish fell overnight. | Photo by Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty..
The Verge
Arecibo Observatory Radio observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico
Arecibo Observatory telescope, a Puerto Rico landmark, collapses after damageAfter sustaining severe damage from a broken cable, the famed Arecibo Observatory telescope in Puerto Rico has collapsed. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir..
CBS News
The Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico CollapsesAstronomers and residents of Puerto Rico mourned as an eye on the cosmos shuttered unexpectedly overnight.
NYTimes.com
Puerto Rico Caribbean island unincorporated territory of the United States of America
Supreme Court Weighs Sweep of Its Ruling on Non-Unanimous Jury VerdictsIf a decision from April is made retroactive, thousands of inmates in Louisiana, Oregon and Puerto Rico may be entitled to new trials.
NYTimes.com
Radio telescope as tall as a four-storey building collapses in Puerto RicoA huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed..
New Zealand Herald
Puerto Rico: Iconic Arecibo Observatory telescope collapsesThe telescope was used in decades of astronomical discoveries and as a backdrop for Hollywood films.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources