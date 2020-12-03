Global  
 

Drone footage shows the shocking collapse of the Arecibo Observatory

The Verge Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Today, the National Science Foundation (NSF) released shocking footage of the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The video, captured on December 1st, shows the moment when support cables snapped, causing the massive 900-ton structure suspended above Arecibo to fall onto the observatory’s iconic 1,000-foot-wide dish.

"“the drone operator was very adept to see what was happening.”"

The videos of the collapse were captured by a camera located in Arecibo’s Operations Control Center, as well as from a drone located above the platform at the time of collapse. The operator of the drone was able to adjust the drone camera once the platform started to fall and capture the moment of impact. NSF, which oversees Arecibo, had been...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Huge Arecibo observatory which featured in Bond film collapses | Oneindia News

Huge Arecibo observatory which featured in Bond film collapses | Oneindia News 01:30

 A massive observatory in Puerto Rico which had featured in a James Bond movie and contributed to decades of research has collapsed. The news of the collapse comes just weeks after it was announced that the telescope would be pulled down amid safety fears. Watch the video for more. #Arecibo...

