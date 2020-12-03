Coleman’s 4-Person Dome Tent is 27% off alongside its LED Lantern String Lights at $18 Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a couple of notable Coleman discounts *up to 27% off*. Our top pick is the Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent at *$88.16 shipped*. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked since June. This Coleman tent is ready to accommodate up to four campers and sets itself apart from many by blocking up to 90% of sunlight. Folks that don’t enjoy waking up early are bound to love this. The entire thing is dubbed “weatherproof” by Coleman thanks to welded corners and inverted seams to “keep water from getting in.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Coleman deal priced at *$18*.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bear Arrives At Campsite And Steals Food While People Hide Inside Tent



This large bear arrived at a campsite and stole food that people had laid out for themselves. Car alarms went off and air horns blared but the bear refused to leave without food. The bear stole steak.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:53 Published on October 17, 2020

