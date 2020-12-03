Global  
 

Trump's spy chief warns that China is the 'greatest threat' and says the US needs to brace for confrontation

Business Insider Thursday, 3 December 2020
"The People's Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today," John Ratcliffe said, calling China "our once-in-a-generation challenge."
