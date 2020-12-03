Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is under 1.5-inches tall at $5 (New low, 35% off) Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight for *$5.10 Prime* *shipped*. Today’s deal saves 35% and sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever found that you needed a little extra light when finding something in the car, garage, or bedroom, this is the perfect flashlight for you. While only 10-lumens, that’s more than enough for dark situations. You’ll find up to 8-hours of life on each set of batteries, which is quite good all things considered for a flashlight that is under 1.5-inches in length. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.



2022 Honda Civic Prototype Reveal 01:23 The 11th-generation Civic draws inspiration from timeless elements of Honda design, including a low and wide stance, low beltline, clean and sophisticated detailing, and an open and airy cabin. The prototype model unveiled today presages the arrival of an all-new Civic lineup, beginning late spring...

