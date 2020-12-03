Cyberpunk 2077 launches on Stadia at 7 pm ET on December 9 Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After multiple delays, the highly-anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 is finally about to launch for gamers on just about every major platform. Now, CD Projekt Red is confirming when Cyberpunk 2077 will actually release with some good news for Stadia players.



