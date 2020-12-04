Hackers are targeting the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, IBM finds

‘We are taking coding education in schools to next level’: Manish Sisodia



In an interview with Hindustan Times Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stressed that coding is the need of the hour. The Delhi government which had introduced scratch level coding in school curriculums earlier this year is now taking it to the next level by partnering with Hindustan Times Codeathon. Around 12,000 government school students in the capital are set to benefit from the initiative, says Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio. As part of the Codeathon campaign, students will go through self-learning modules on HTML, CSS and Python. Online qualifiers and Finale will be conducted in December. Sisodia spoke on the importance of coding in a digital economy, encouraging more students to learn coding, and the way forward.HT Codeathon: Presenting Sponsor Cuemath, Powered by Delhi Government, Coding for Cause Partner IBM. To register, visit www.htcodeathon.com

