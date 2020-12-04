Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999: Here are the details Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Tecno has launched the Tecno POVA smartphone in India today with a price starting at Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart for the first time on December 11 at 12 noon. As far as the specifications are concerned the Tecno POVA looks like an impressive smartphone with top-notch specifications. Some of the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

