Samsung's Android 11 and One UI 3 rollout begins with the Galaxy S20
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Samsung Galaxy S20 owners in Korea, the US and most European markets will soon get the Android 11-based One UI 3 software upgrade on their phones, if they haven’t yet. The tech giant has started rolling out One UI 3 after a few months of public beta...
Google Maps will soon roll out a new Trips tab in timeline on Android that can present customers an abstract of previous holidays and complete kilometres travelled. According to Mashable, Google Photos..
The Galaxy Tab A7 is currently on sale for a mere $155, making it a competitor for Amazon's Kindle Fire 10 HD. The Tab A7 feels remarkably well built for that price, but it's held back by an LCD screen..
