Samsung's Android 11 and One UI 3 rollout begins with the Galaxy S20

engadget Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Samsung Galaxy S20 owners in Korea, the US and most European markets will soon get the Android 11-based One UI 3 software upgrade on their phones, if they haven’t yet. The tech giant has started rolling out One UI 3 after a few months of public beta...
